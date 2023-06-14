Surprise Dad with Father's Day Brunch

Today, Executive Chef at Thunder Bay Grille, Keith Smith joins us to discuss what food and services the restaurant can offer. Thunder Bay Grille serves a chef-driven menu with top-notch steak, seafood, and Cajun specialties. Their steaks are selected for quality, using certified Angus Beef, aged 28 days for flavor. The food, rustic decor, and cozy fireplaces make it the perfect place for gathering, relaxing, socializing, and for dads who love steak or seafood. Come visit for Father's Day Brunch on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call for reservations at (262)523-4244 or for more information, visit online at Thunder Bay Grille.