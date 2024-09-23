Surgeon General Warns of National Parent Mental Health Crisis

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, certified life coach, parenting and relationship expert. He's been working with individuals, couples, teens, and families for nearly twenty years

This month the US SG, Dr Vivek Murthy, issued a report calling the mental health and emotional well-being of parents a national crisis. Why are parents so stressed out? How do we recognize this extreme stress? Dr John Duffy, an expert shares tips on how to deal with this overwhelming feeling and how to pause, see it differently and help ourselves bring in the calm.

For more information on parental alienation and to book an appointment with Dr. John Duffy, please visit his website at www.drjohnduffy.com !