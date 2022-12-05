Surge in Hospitalization of Young Children with Respiratory Illnesses

Pediatricians and hospitals across the United States are seeing record numbers of children with respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and COVID, leading to longer emergency room wait times and reduced capacity. This is ahead of what's predicted to be a severe flu season.

In some areas, this surge has meant local hospitals do not have enough space for all the children who need care. The American Academy of Pediatrics joins us to share what is causing the national healthcare crisis and what parents and caregivers need to know to prevent illness. They share important tips and resources, besides vaccination, and how to know if your child's symptoms require urgent medical care. To learn more, please visit HealthyChildren.org