Supporting Your Partner

Amy Schmidt, creator of Fearlessly Facing Fifty is here to help us navigate supporting your spouse/partner in hard times. She is specifically referring to a partner losing a loved one, like a parent or close family member. Amy suggests writing a sympathy card to your spouse or creating a special memory for your loved one. Affection can also help with healing. Amy is a motivational speaker and podcaster. Check her out at betterthangossip.com
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 11:30:30-04
