Supporting the Next Generation of Jewelry Artisans

A growing shortage of skilled bench jewelers has prompted action from industry leaders across the country. Jewelers Mutual, headquartered in Neenah, recently announced a $10 million, 10-year alliance with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to support bench jeweler education and help strengthen the future workforce of the jewelry industry.

Bench jewelers are the highly skilled artisans responsible for crafting, sizing, repairing, and restoring fine jewelry. Locally, Kesslers Diamonds has joined the effort by supporting opportunities that help develop the next generation of jewelry professionals. Together, these initiatives aim to preserve essential craftsmanship and ensure the industry continues to thrive for years to come.