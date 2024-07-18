Supporting the Milwaukee Parks Foundation with an Adventure Unlike Any Other

The Outdoorsy Triathlon was dreamed up in collaboration with Yellow Wood, an outdoor gear shop in Whitefish Bay, Wheel & Sprocket, renowned and locally-owned bike shop, and Milwaukee Kayak Company, the premier rental company that gets you out and exploring Milwaukee’s waterways. This year's event will take place on Sunday, September 8th, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Yellow Wood in Whitefish Bay. Hike, Bike and Paddle in support of the Milwaukee Parks Foundation this year at the 2nd Annual Outdoorsy Triathlon. The Milwaukee Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that engages our community in supporting Milwaukee County Parks to collectively steward a thriving park system.

The event includes 2 miles of hiking at the start, followed by 10 miles of biking and ending with one hour of paddling. The event caps off with a finisher's party at Broken Bat Brewing Company. For a limited time, they're offering early bird pricing now through August 1! You'll save $25 on a single registration (available for $100) and $50 on a tandem registration (available for $200). Joining us today to talk more about the 2nd Annual Outdoorsy Triathlon and how it supports the Milwaukee Parks Foundation is Moshe Katz, from Yellow Wood, Beth Handle, from Milwaukee Kayak Company, and Samantha Maldonado, from the Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Outdoorsy Triathlon, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and how to register for this event, please visit www.outdoorsytrimke.com.