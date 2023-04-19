Supporting Survivors In Times Of Crisis

Sharain Anderson and Candace Sanchez are joining us today to tell us about Hope Shining Blue, a celebratory event honoring survivors of sexual and domestic violence that raises critical funds to support these survivors in times of crisis. Hope Shining Blue will be held on April 26, which is Denim Day. This is a day that brings international attention to the impact of sexual violence. This event highlight is an inspiring fashion show featuring sexual assault survivors in a once-in-a-lifetime runway presentation. Hope Shining Blue is hosted by the Aurora Health Care Foundation.

For more information, visit online at Hope Shining Blue.