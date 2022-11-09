Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Supporting Local Older Adults this Holiday Season

Eras Senior Network, Inc
Since 2004, Eras Senior Network has hosted the Holiday Giving Program. This program provides up to 900 low-income older adults living in Milwaukee County and Waukesha County with a self-sufficiency care package. Packages contain approximately $60 worth of gift cards to purchase food and medication and postage stamps, plus information on common scams targeting the senior population, and a hand-decorated holiday card. Recipients of these gifts are current clients of Eras, live alone, are on a fixed income, and typically lack family support – so for most, this is the only gift they will receive over the holidays. Each year, we ask the community to support our Holiday Giving Program by holding a drive or raising funds to help us purchase gift cards and postage stamps to be included in these packages. Some folks help us through hosting a giving tree at work or church, or by simply mailing us a few gift cards or books of stamps they picked up while running errands. Heather Uzowulu and Vanessa Harris join us from Eras Senior Network, Inc. Holiday Giving Program: All donations are due to our Waukesha office by Monday, December 12th. (office is located at 2607 N. Grandview Blvd Suite 150, Waukesha, WI 53188). Questions: Call (262) 549-3348 or email Eras at info@Eras.org Santa Run &amp; Walk: Register online at www.Eras.org through November 30th – same day registrations at Frame Park available until 10am on December 4th, 2022.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 11:43:36-05

Since 2004, Eras Senior Network has hosted the Holiday Giving Program. This program provides up to 900 low-income older adults living in Milwaukee County and Waukesha County with a self-sufficiency care package. Packages contain approximately $60 worth of gift cards to purchase food and medication and postage stamps, plus information on common scams targeting the senior population, and a hand-decorated holiday card. Recipients of these gifts are current clients of Eras, live alone, are on a fixed income, and typically lack family support – so for most, this is the only gift they will receive over the holidays. Each year, we ask the community to support our Holiday Giving Program by holding a drive or raising funds to help us purchase gift cards and postage stamps to be included in these packages. Some folks help us through hosting a giving tree at work or church, or by simply mailing us a few gift cards or books of stamps they picked up while running errands. Heather Uzowulu and Vanessa Harris join us from Eras Senior Network, Inc.

Holiday Giving Program: All donations are due to our Waukesha office by Monday, December 12th. (office is located at 2607 N. Grandview Blvd Suite 150, Waukesha, WI 53188). Questions: Call (262) 549-3348 or email Eras at info@Eras.org

Santa Run & Walk: Register online at www.Eras.org through November 30th – same day registrations at Frame Park available until 10am on December 4th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes