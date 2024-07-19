Supporting Local Food Vendors

Food based entrepreneurship is notoriously one of the most challenging, but one group is working to be part of a larger effort to keep more local food vendors in business. They are fundraising to build out a new type of not-for-profit space that will offer small food entrepreneurs a way to break into retail on a smaller scale and help support new and favorite farmers market vendors all year round. A unique space with over 1,600 sq feet of retail space and over 1,100 sq ft commercial kitchen located in Brookfield on the corner of Capitol and Calhoun. This space has the potential to be a steppingstone for some vendors to grow their business or other vendors increase their customer base. And the impact it could have on the burgeoning local food scene in Milwaukee cannot be understated. Farmer's Market TO GO helps bring you all your favorite market vendors year round.

As a not-for-profit organization, their mission is to support small food-based entrepreneurs by offering rentable commercial kitchen and retail shelf space. But they need your help! They chose fundraising over traditional funding methods because this truly is a project for the community and with your help they can keep shelf space affordable for even the smallest of businesses to get their feet off the ground and keep prices low for you, our future customers. Joining us to talk more about Farmer’s Market TO GO and their fundraiser is Alena Joling, founder of Farmer’s Market TO GO, and Jenny Lee, Kitchen Manager and Head Chef at Farmer’s Market TO GO.

For more information on Farmer’s Market TO GO, their fundraiser and all the excellent community support that they provide, please visit their website at www.fm2gowi.com.