Supporting Local Firefighters

Local Firefighters are the unsung heroes of every community. The Milwaukee Fire Department and the House of Harley-Davidson have teamed up to create a new charity event to support MFD. This event will send firefighters to the University of Illinois Fire Institute for advanced training. Milwaukee Fire Department Captain Brian McNulty is joined by Mark McClain and Jeff Binkert from the House of Harley-Davidson, and they will discuss the advanced training that uses live fire and live people.

If you would like to donate to the cause, head to their Facebook page or visit the GoFundMe page.