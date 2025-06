Dr. Nkem Iroegbu joins The Morning Blend to discuss the link between healthcare and music. Last year, Aurora Health Care announced the unveiling of the Aurora Pavilion on the festival grounds; now, Aurora Health Care is providing services to attendees.

Aurora Health Care is also sponsoring "Rock on to Wellness." Which takes place at Urban Park, on June 14 starting at 8:30 a.m.

