Ruth Busalacchi, president and owner of SYNGERY HomeCare, and Jake Sawyers, a Dementia care specialist, discuss with us community resources for families dealing with Alzheimer's and Dementia. SYNERGY specializes in providing at-home care to seniors and those living with physical disabilities. The services offered range from housekeeping to companionship. In order to learn more about SYNERGY and its services visitSYNERGY Homecare.
Supporting Families Dealing with Alzheimer's and Dementia
SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 08, 2023
