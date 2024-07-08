Supporting Employee Mental Health and Well-being in the Workplace

Beth Ridley is a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant who serves as the CEO of Ridley Consulting Group. She helps leaders establish inspiring & inclusive organizational cultures, high performing teams and motivated & committed employees. Ridley is passionate about simplifying and demystifying diversity, equity and inclusion. With over 25 years of global leadership and management consulting experience, she combines her expertise in diversity and inclusion and positive psychology to team up with leaders to transform workplace cultures to better achieve their vision and goals. Utilizing her skills and experience, she also works to help leaders support the mental health and well-being of their employees.

Leaders can play a vital role in supporting the positive mental health of their employees during mental health awareness month and beyond. Small gestures and consistent efforts can make a significant difference in creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive both personally and professionally. In today's work world, employee mental health is crucial. It affects productivity, morale, and the overall success of a company. To support employee mental health and well-being, Ridley encourages leaders to lead by example and normalize conversations about mental health. Joining us today to talk more about how leaders can support the overall well-being and mental health of their employees is Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group.

