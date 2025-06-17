Supporting Dignity on the Streets of Milwaukee!

Founded in 2016, Street Angels is a mobile outreach organization dedicated to assisting individuals in ending their homelessness by providing dignified services, advocacy, a consistent support system, connections to critical resources, and hope. Their compassionate staff and volunteers travel directly to those who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Milwaukee County to assist in meeting immediate basic needs and long-term solutions.

Join in on the fun at their 5th annual Karaoke for a Cause—Singing in the Streets fundraising event. There will be karaoke, raffle items, 50/50, online auction, and a lot more fun!

Saturday, June 21st

12 pm-4 pm Kegels Inn, 5901 W. National Ave

For more information, visit: Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach