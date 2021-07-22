Supporting an Olympic Champion

The Olympics start tomorrow, and many athletes are aiming for the gold! One special athlete, Daryl Homer, is hoping to win the gold for fencing this year in Tokyo. Back in 2016, Daryl beat the odds and became the first American in over 100 years to win silver in individual men’s saber. There’s no stopping Daryl, and Toyota is here to support him every step of the way! Watch above to hear more about Daryl’s story.

Toyota supports 17 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as 17 U.S. national governing bodies and high-performance management organizations, on their journeys to the game in Tokyo today, and in the future.