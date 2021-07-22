Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Supporting an Olympic Champion

With Toyota
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 11:11:39-04

The Olympics start tomorrow, and many athletes are aiming for the gold! One special athlete, Daryl Homer, is hoping to win the gold for fencing this year in Tokyo. Back in 2016, Daryl beat the odds and became the first American in over 100 years to win silver in individual men’s saber. There’s no stopping Daryl, and Toyota is here to support him every step of the way! Watch above to hear more about Daryl’s story.

Toyota supports 17 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as 17 U.S. national governing bodies and high-performance management organizations, on their journeys to the game in Tokyo today, and in the future.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019