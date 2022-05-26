Supporting a Good Cause

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. Kim Paulson is a candidate for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Man and Woman of the Year campaign. Kim has a very personal connection to the mission of LLS, and we’re going to talk about her story and her campaign. Colleen Latham, the campaign development manager also joins us.

Nationally, over 900 candidates accepted their nominations to run for Man and Woman of the Year in 2021 and since 1990 they have raised over $410 million. This year, the Milwaukee chapter has seven candidates running.

The last day to donate is June 10th.