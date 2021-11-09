Support Wisconsin Family Caregivers

Watch
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 11:47:09-05

November is National Family Caregivers Month! 211 Wisconsin, in partnership with AARP Wisconsin, is offering direct and consistent contact to caregivers throughout the state. Rachel Brightman gives us an overview of 211 Wisconsin's caregiver outreach program. This project is intended to reach informal and unpaid family caregivers who are 18 years or older providing care to individuals 18+.

If you, or someone you know, could benefit from this program, call 833-572-1599 to get connected to an information and referral specialist, or visit our website at https://www.unitedwaywi.org/page/caregiversupport to fill out a referral form.

