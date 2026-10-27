Support That Sees the Whole Person: A New Approach to Women’s Mental Health

Mental health can shift throughout life, and the right support matters. ERA Wellness is a Milwaukee-area therapy practice specializing in women’s mental health, including fertility, pregnancy and postpartum concerns, reproductive loss, perimenopause, OCD, neurodivergence and more.

Founder and psychotherapist Emily Aleksy, LCSW, PMH-C, shares why these experiences can sometimes be overlooked in traditional mental health care and why specialized therapy can make a difference. ERA combines clinical expertise with individualized, compassionate care designed around each person’s needs and experiences.

The message for anyone struggling is simple: you don’t have to wait until you reach a breaking point to seek support.

Learn about ERA’s therapists, access free resources or schedule a complimentary new-client consultation at ERA Wellness.