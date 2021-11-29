Support Small Businesses This Holiday

Do you really want to help the Milwaukee economy? Then make a commitment to shop small this holiday season. Do you own a business? Find out how you can encourage people to shop small! Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing shares why shopping small is THE best way to help the Wisconsin economy. The Vertz Marketing team has small business retailers that need your help more than ever. There are many wonderful businesses you can support in our Wisconsin communities. Avoid the crowds at the big box stores and help support the local economy this holiday season!

For more information or to get your questions answered, visit:

VertzMarketing.com

262-910-4125

Offices in Mequon and Downtown Milwaukee