Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Support Small Businesses This Holiday

with Vertz Marketing
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:04:49-05

Do you really want to help the Milwaukee economy? Then make a commitment to shop small this holiday season. Do you own a business? Find out how you can encourage people to shop small! Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing shares why shopping small is THE best way to help the Wisconsin economy. The Vertz Marketing team has small business retailers that need your help more than ever. There are many wonderful businesses you can support in our Wisconsin communities. Avoid the crowds at the big box stores and help support the local economy this holiday season!

For more information or to get your questions answered, visit:

VertzMarketing.com
262-910-4125
Offices in Mequon and Downtown Milwaukee

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019