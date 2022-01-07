Support Performing Arts In Milwaukee This January!

Hello, Gorgeous! Bombshell Theatre Co. is proud to announce their inaugural production: FUNNY GIRL. A musical retelling of real-life Funny Girl, Fanny Brice, who with humor, talent, and chutzpah, defies the odds and becomes one of the greatest stars of her generation. This historic musical theatre production will come to life in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater at Sunset Playhouse, almost 40 years after it’s last professional production in the Milwaukee area. Bombshell Theatre Co. Bombshell Theatre is a newly founded non-profit organization dedicated

to spotlighting local talent through extravagant theatrical storytelling. Artistic Director, Eric Welch along with Marcee Doherty-Elst who plays Mrs. Brice joins us to share the inspiration behind starting the theater company.

The production runs January 7th-16th at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove, WI.

For tickets visit www.bombshelltheatre.org or call 262-782-4430