Support Our Heroes

Wisconsin Hero Outdoors is a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders through outdoor healing experiences and community connection. On June 21st, join them at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc for their 6th Annual Wisconsin Hero Ride, featuring live music, food trucks, prizes, and raffles. Sponsored by Veterans America and ProVisor, this event helps raise critical funds to support mental health and wellness programs for those who have served.

Come out, show your support, and be part of a mission that makes a difference! WI Hero Outdoors !