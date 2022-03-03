Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Support Fine Arts At This Local High School!

Cedarburg High School Fine Arts Boosters
Posted at 11:04 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 00:04:13-05

Cedarburg High School Art Department and The Fine Arts Boosters (FAB) are pleased to present the 9th annual Art in the Burg fine art and craft fair, where you can enjoy shopping for many different types of art, in many price ranges. All proceeds raised at Art in the Burg are used to support fine arts programs at Cedarburg High School through the Fine Arts Boosters. Art in the Burg Co-Chair, Stacy Mose and four year member of the Cedarburg High School Art Club, Jayda Collins join us to share different art pieces you can expect to see at the fair.

Art in the Burg will be held in the Cedarburg High School Field House on Saturday, March 5, from 10-4 pm. The event features 70 artists including jewelry, glass, garden art, painting, pottery/ceramics, photography, metal, wood and more! Admission is $5 &12 and under free.

For more information, visit www.chsfab.org/art-in-the-burg and follow Cedarburg High School on Facebook and Instagram @artintheburg.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019