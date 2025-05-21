Support & Events for the IBD Community

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. This summer, the organization has a few events lined up to continue to help those who are affected by these diseases and to have a little fun!

Take Steps is the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s signature fundraising event; those involved walk to raise critical funds for research, education, support, and advocacy efforts. We have one destination in mind: Mt. Remission and finding IBD cures. Camp Oasis is for children living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis; the organization provide a safe environment where friendships ignite, confidence soars, and epic adventures become life-long memories.

Event: Take Steps

Date: Sunday 6/1/25

Location : Hoyt Park, Wauwatosa

Free Registration: takesteps.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/