Support Domestic Violence Prevention This Month

EXPOSED The Podcast Foundation was created by two surviving, thrivers of domestic abuse. In 2017 LaVerne Badger and Natalie Hayden connected serving on an advisory committee called Voices. There was an immediate obvious kindred spirit between the two! LaVerne is the founder of Let's Talk that focuses on non-traditional and traditional conversations specifically with men to end domestic abuse and an author of her autobiography Overcoming The Darkness: Surviving Domestic Violence. The two connected at an all male round table discussion about domestic abuse hosted by LaVerne. They were determined to be the Voice for the Voiceless. Once EXPOSED The Podcast Foundation was launched in July 2018, Laverne and Natalie knew the narrative would completely shift and redefine domestic abuse as we know it. Both women join us today to explain what real love looks like.

Join Natalie and Laverne for their 2022 HIP HOP FITNESS Get Fit With Purpose Fundraiser! It takes place at the Dayne Studio (504 W National) on Saturday Feb. 19 at 5 or 6 pm. Proceeds from the event will go towards bringing awareness to domestic violence. One class is $30 or $60 for both classes. Early bird ticket sale ends today!

You can get tickets and check out their website at ExposedThePodcast.com