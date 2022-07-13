Support Animals At Wagfest

Natalie Hoskins is here with Elmbrook Humane Society along with Pet Project sponsored by Fleet Farm to talk about animal adoption and an upcoming fundraiser event called Wagfest. Natalie brought Tina a puppy that's available for adoption on 7/15!

At Wagfest about 7,000 community members from throughout southeast Wisconsin will join their furry friends for the 15th annual Wagfest, an event that helps raise money for Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS). The event offers an opportunity for animals and their people to come together as a community to celebrate the bond between them. No canine companion, no problem as many take part without a dog! The festival includes food, music, shopping, several different raffles and of course, activities for dog.

Wagfest will take place September 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mitchell Park is located at 19900 River Road in Brookfield. For more information, visit http://www.ebhs.org/wagfest or call 262- 782-9261.

