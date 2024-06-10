Support and Independence for Individuals with Disabilities

Balance is dedicated to improving the quality of life for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing programs that promote and respond to each person’s goals, dreams, and needs. Meredith Zopf, Nate Zopf, Alyse Sandow and Robin Malek join the show today to talk about the various programs Balance Inc. offers including Adult Family Homes, Adult Day Programs, Supported Living, Children's Summer Rec and Children's Social Skills.

Balance is always looking for volunteers to assist with their wide variety of programs and are extremely grateful for any donations. They have a Gala coming up on October 3, 2024 at Shully's in Thiensville. They welcome anyone who would like to purchase tickets or sponsor this event to visit their website for more information!