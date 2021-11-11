Watch
Support Active-Duty and Retired Military Personnel

with WPS Health Solutions
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:33:44-05

Keeping America's military and veterans healthy one health care plan at a time! WPS Health Solutions is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year! WPS was founded in Wisconsin in 1946 to battle an urgent health crisis: military personnel returning home from World War II and in need of affordable medical care for themselves and their families. Military Affairs Manager, Tim La Sage joins us to share more about the not-for-profit organization and its commitment to caring for customers across the Badger state.

Visit wpshealthsolutions.com/75 to learn more.

