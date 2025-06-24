Katie Sturino's debut novel Sunny Side Up is out today. The Milwaukee born author is a business woman who built an empire encouraging women to feel good about the body they actually have, not the one they need to change. The Megababe founder has been featured on Oprah's prime-time special "Making the Shift."

SUNNY SIDE UP draws directly from her own life, tackling themes of divorce, reinvention, and learning to thrive in a world that often feels too small for anyone who doesn’t fit the mold.

It's part romcom, part empowering manifesto, centered on Sunny Greene, a PR maven rebuilding her life post-divorce and rethinking everything from love to her career—all while designing a size-inclusive swimwear line. It’s laugh-out-loud funny, raw, and packed with the unapologetic energy Katie is known for.