Sunny Days, Happy Tails: Summer Fun Events

Get ready for a fun-filled summer with exciting events hosted by the Wisconsin Humane Society this year. Stacy Oatman shares some upcoming local events that are not just for the pets, but for all ages who want to have fun this summer.

The main event that is coming soon is the annual Pet Walk which takes place on Saturday, June 14 at Veterans Park. This is a family friendly festival for all to enjoy that raises funds for the Human Society.

For more information about this event and others visit www.wihumane.org