There are a couple of laser procedures that are summertime favorites because there is minimal or no downtime, and tan or sun exposure can be allowed. Dr. Deborah Manjoney returns today to show us some of the summertime laser procedures offered at the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa. They provide a semi-ablative laser resurfacing procedure called LaseMD Ultra, where the epidermis is bypassed, but the dermis still gets great stimulation to regenerate and renew. It helps with fine lines, enlarged pores, acne scars and pigmented spots!

Dr. Manjoney also has a new exciting addition named the Soprano Titanium Laser Hair Removal device. This laser combines 3 different wavelengths to target coarse, fine, dark and lighter hairs at the same time. It uses the “In Motion” technique that gently warms without uncomfortable hot concentrated flashes.

