Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Summertime is Time to Rock Your Body

with Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 11:59:42-04

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is always looking at the newest treatments to enhance appearance. Their newest body treatment is exciting because they have only been trialing it for the last couple of months, and are very pleased with the results. Sentient Sculpt is FDA cleared to treat fat and reduce cellulite. It is the first truly non-invasive, long-lasting treatment for cellulite. It is a comfortable treatment that is easily tolerated and customizable. Sculpt delivers Radiofrequency heat, but using ultra-short micro-wavelength energy that is different from anything else that has been available.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to discuss this new treatment. For more information, please visit https://www.wimedispa.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes