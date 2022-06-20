Summerfest Is Here!

“The World’s Largest Music Festival” and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration, is about to kick off this week. We are thrilled to welcome Bob Babisch back to the yellow couch. Bob has spent more than 4 decades booking the music industry’s biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites. This year is no exception. Bob has been the VP of Entertainment at Summerfest for many years and this is his farewell tour as he semi-retires and becomes a consultant for the Big Gig. For more details on this year's acts visit their website, or Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Summerfest.

There is a way to get into Summerfest for free or for a discount every day of the festival. Visit www.summerfest.com for complete details or download the Summerfest 2022 app.

