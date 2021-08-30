Watch
Summerfest is Back!

Bob Babisch Breaks Down the Details
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:18:51-04

The World’s Largest Music Festival in September? Yes, you heard that right! The 53rd edition of Summerfest will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. Whether you go for live music, food, or beverages, there is plenty to see! The newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater is a wonderful place to start your adventure. Bob Babisch, Milwaukee World Festival Vice President of Entertainment, joins us to share everything you need to know about this year’s lineup!

You can get into Summerfest free, or with a discount, every single day of the festival! Visit Summerfest.com for complete details or download the Summerfest app.

