Summerfest Health Tips from Aurora Health Care

Nurse Practitioner at Aurora Health Care’s Midtown Clinic in Milwaukee Tynisha McWright goes over some tips to help keep you happy, healthy, and safe at Summerfest this year. Summerfest is a huge part of the Milwaukee summer experience. With so much to do it is important that everyone takes care of themselves and their loved ones while out. Tynisha will cover some tips on how to stay cool, give healthy food options while on the Summerfest grounds, and things parents should be aware of to keep their kids happy and safe. To learn more or for questions visit the websites at Aurora or Summerfest.

