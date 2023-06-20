Summerfest: Children's Fest Day

President ofShorewest, REALTORS® Joe Horning tells us about how the company is getting involved with Children's Fest Day this year. On Friday, June 23, all attendees arriving at Summerfest between noon and 3pm will be admitted for FREE as part of Shorewest Realtors Childrens’ Fest Day. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of activities and prizes, including a scavenger hunt and beautiful mural wall painted by a local artist.

