Summerfest and Children’s Fest

Amit Klass from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Forrest Doolen from Make a Wish are here to tell us about Lou’s involvement in Children’s Fest Day along with one of their community partners that they have selected to be on site during Children’s Fest Day. We'll learn about Lou’s commitment to community and share the nonprofit groups that will be there during the event.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is proud to support Summerfest’s mission to host an affordable and accessible community festival through Lou Malnati’s Children’s Fest Day! Anyone arriving between 12pm to 3pm on Friday June 24th, will be admitted for free! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities, including the Lou Malnati’s Map of Fun and the Family Ticket Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

New this year is the Storm Team 4 Traveling weather show. TMJ4 is proud to be a long time co-sponsor of Children's Fest.