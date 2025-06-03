Artists Working in Education, or AWE, is bringing back their Summer Truck Studio program! This program brings art education directly to Milwaukee’s youth through its fleet of mobile art studio vans. In partnership with Milwaukee Recreation, AWE’s Summer Truck Studios will be present in 16 different Milwaukee County Parks throughout Milwaukee from June 23rd to August 15th. Every Wednesday evening beginning July 9th through August 29th, AWE’s Truck Studio will appear at the Washington Park Wednesday Concert series, offering free, hands-on art activities.

For more information about AWE events happening this summer, visit awe-inc.org or call 414-933-3877