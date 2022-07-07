Summer Travel to Chula Vista Resort

A family-owned business for over 70 years, Chula Vista Resort is continuing to host and create memories for you and your family in the Water Park Capital of the World. With new water slides that are now open, a zipline and aerial park steps from your room, and Wisconsin's voted #1 Steakhouse (two years in row)! Chula Vista Resort keeps demonstrating that they are the perfect destination for your next family getaway. They're not just water parks, try your luck on the links on their 18 hole golf course, Coldwater Canyon, or relax in their award-winning Spa del Sol with massages, facials and nail treatments; and they don't want to forget, Chula Vista Resort is a premier meeting and conventions destination as well.

Krissy Kaminski Sigmund, Vice President of Chula Vista Resort, joins us to discuss this summer getaway. For more information, please visit www.chulavistaresort.com

