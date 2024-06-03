Summer Reset

Dr. John Duffy is a Clinical Psychologist, best-selling Author, Certified Life Coach and Parenting and Relationship Expert. He's been working with individuals, couples, teens and families for almost 20 years. He joins the show today to talk about how kids can use the summer as a time to reset their life!

As summer approaches, many parents and young people have increasing anxiety about finishing the school year, finding a job for the summer, figuring out expectations at home and many experience a lack of motivation. Parents worry kids will lay around all summer and not be prepared for a new school year. Dr Duffy will discuss ways parents can help kids avoid a summer slump. He suggests a reset to kick-start healthy habits, get kids more engage and productive so they can enjoy the summer and look forward to school in the fall.