Summer Movies That Bring the Heat

Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some “cool” movies that will get you through the heat wave this weekend! Whether you're looking for a movie for the entire family, or one that will get you to jump out of your seat, Ryan has you covered.

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It / Warner Bros.

Spirit Untamed / Universal Pictures

Changing the Game / Hulu

You can find more movie reviews and exciting content on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.