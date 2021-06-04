Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Movies That Bring the Heat

With Ryan Jay Reviews
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:16:42-04

Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some “cool” movies that will get you through the heat wave this weekend! Whether you're looking for a movie for the entire family, or one that will get you to jump out of your seat, Ryan has you covered.

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It / Warner Bros.
  • Spirit Untamed / Universal Pictures
  • Changing the Game / Hulu

You can find more movie reviews and exciting content on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019