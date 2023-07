Executive Chef Heskeith Flavien joins us from Mason Street Grill to talk about the summer menu. The restaurant is located inside of The Pfister Hotel and is well known forits distinctive menu. The restaurant features an open kitchen concept, live music and happy hour, and quality private dining experiences.

You can make a reservation on Open Table or by calling 414-298-3131. It's open daily from 4-9pm and is located at street level on the corner of Mason and Jefferson in The Pfister Hotel.