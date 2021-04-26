Summer Looks

We are all ready to get out and look our best. Merle Norman studio owner Renee Hitt shares the summer collection with us.

Summer 2021 is all about learning to wear color. This color collection has many options to help you create a pop of color for a fun summer look!

Cool blue hues and floral inspired colors mixed with luminous bronzes and champagne tones will update your makeup wardrobe for the upcoming summer season!

This color collection layers long wearing cream Shadow sticks with lasting powder shadows to give flexibility to help build YOUR perfect look from subtle to statement!

There are (3) limited edition shadow sticks in Misty, Denim and Bubbly. Shadow sticks are a great option as the weather gets warmer and more humid. They are not just long wearing, but waterproof. They can be worn alone or used as a primer for powder shadows.

Three complementary Lasting Eye Shadows in Orchid, Sky and Desert Bronze

Cheeks are enhanced by pairing Chubby Cheek Crayon under Lasting Cheek color for a multi-dimensional, natural look.

Finally, Long-wearing Lip Pencil plus finishes your look with soft matte lip color.

The beauty of this collection is that it will look great on all skin tones and all ages. It is completely customizable and can be paired with the spring color compact or Knockout Nudes.