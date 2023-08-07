Watch Now
Summer isn't over yet! There's still time to visit Chula Vista Resort.

Vice President of Chula Vista Resort Krissy Kaminski Sigmund joins us to say the summer fun isn't over yet at Chula Vista Resort. Chula Vista Resort is a one-stop destination for all things family fun this summer located in Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. With new attractions, like Dells Zipline Adventures – home of Soar Like an Eagle, a dual-racing zipline, and Rainbow Rapids, a new waterslide featuring futuristic, colorful drops, twist and turns. The resort also features an 18-hole golf course, full-service spa, state of the art meeting facility, and the #1 voted Steakhouse in Wisconsin, Kaminski’s Chop House. It's also "fido friendly" so you don't have to leave your furry friend at home. Right now there is a special summer savings offer for 2023. You can save up to 35% when you book at chulavistaresort.com now through Labor Day! No Blackout dates, any room type, any time this summer 2023! Also don't forget about the Summer Splash Sweepstakes – where you can win any one of Chula's Summer All In Getaways FOR FREE! A new winner is chosen every week.!
Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 07, 2023
