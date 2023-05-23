Summer Fun in The Fox Cities

The Fox Cities are 19 communities in east central WI. The destination sits along the shores of the Fox River and Lake Winnebago, providing lots of scenic outdoor recreation opportunities. In addition to water activities such as kayaking and boating, they have urban downtowns and cities just steps from the water that provide shopping, dining, live music, public art, and other entertainment options. It’s a kid-friendly destination with great walkability and perfect for a summer road trip.

Maddie Jack is the Marketing Communications Manager for Fox Cities. She joins us to share some of the summer fun we can expect when we visit.

Check out their website for itinerary inspiration and request a free copy of Fox Cities Destination Guide www.foxcities.org

920-734-3358

Fox Cities Visitor Center located at 213 S Nicolet Road, Appleton