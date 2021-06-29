Summer Fun for All Ages

The temperatures are warming up, and for some people, the heat can be overwhelming! You can beat the heat by planning some summer fun indoors. At 1st and Bowl, they have exciting and affordable activities for all ages and group sizes under one roof. There’s football bowling, connect 4 basketball, bags, billiards, arcade games and more! Here to share more about 1st and Bowl’s activities and special events is Co-Owner Bryan MacKenzie.

You can get 20% off family summer passes and nerf war parties booked by August 31 with promo code BLEND. 1st and Bowl is also offering free lane reservations this week. Visit firstandbowl.com/reservations/football-bowling to reserve your lane now! For more information, log onto firstandbowl.com.