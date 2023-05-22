Summer Fun & Festivals in La Crosse

A.J. Frels from Explore La Crosse is here today to tell us about some upcoming summer fun activities and festivals in the La Crosse region. From area festivals to canoeing and kayaking, there truly is something for everyone. This year, Explore La Crosse is giving away a Redfeather 17'6" Canoe, valued at $3,800! This durable canoe has unmatched durability making it perfect for a week in La Crosse or a weekend at the cabin. For more information, visit online at Explore La Crosse.