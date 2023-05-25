Watch Now
Summer Fun at EAA in Oshkosh

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)
Dick Knapinski from Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) joins us today to tell us about the summer fun the EAA is offering is Oshkosh, WI. Coming this year on July 24-30, the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention will takeplace, making Wittman Regional Airport the busiest airport in the world and attracting 10,000 airplanes to Oshkosh. Dick will tell us how this air-show differs from others and what makes it such a great event for families. At AirVenture, all visitors 18-and-under with a paying adult are admitted free. For more information, visit online at EAA AirVenture Event.
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 11:24:37-04

