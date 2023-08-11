Summer Fruit Arugula Salad with Sliced Pecorino

Nothing says summer like fresh summer fruit. Erika Schlick is a Health Coach, Blogger, and Cookbook Author of Wandering Palate, who joins us today with a salad that reaps all the delicious flavors of summer and keeps you coming back for more.
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 10-15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Ingredients:
4 cups fresh arugula
1 can heart of palm, chopped
Summer fruit of choice. I used 3 nectarines, chopped (you can also do 1lb of fresh sliced strawberries or peaches or plums)
2 avocados, diced
¼ thinly sliced pecorino (optional)
Oregano & Thyme Dressing :
½ cup fresh lemon
½ cup Olive Oil
¼ cup fresh oregano, de-stemmed & chopped
2 tablespoons fresh thyme, de-stemmed & chopped
2 tablespoons fresh shallots, finely chopped
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
For more information, please visit Summer Fruit Arugula Salad With Pecorino.