Summer Fruit Arugula Salad with Sliced Pecorino

Nothing says summer like fresh summer fruit. Erika Schlick is a Health Coach, Blogger, and Cookbook Author of Wandering Palate, who joins us today with a salad that reaps all the delicious flavors of summer and keeps you coming back for more.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10-15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh arugula

1 can heart of palm, chopped

Summer fruit of choice. I used 3 nectarines, chopped (you can also do 1lb of fresh sliced strawberries or peaches or plums)

2 avocados, diced

¼ thinly sliced pecorino (optional)

Oregano & Thyme Dressing :

½ cup fresh lemon

½ cup Olive Oil

¼ cup fresh oregano, de-stemmed & chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, de-stemmed & chopped

2 tablespoons fresh shallots, finely chopped

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

For more information, please visit Summer Fruit Arugula Salad With Pecorino.