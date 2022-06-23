Summer Fruit Arugula Salad With Pecorino

Nothing says summer like fresh summer fruit. This fruit arugula salad recaps all the delicious flavors of summer and keeps you coming back for more. It works well with any summer fruit. Erika Schlick is a Health Coach, Blogger, and Cookbook Author of Wandering Palate. She joins us to share her summer fruit salad recipe. For more information, please visit thetrailtohealth.com/recipes/summer-fruit-arugula-salad