Summer Essentials Trio for Father’s Day

With Pour Moi Skincare
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:47:18-04

The search for the perfect Father’s Day gift is a never-ending battle. One gift that dad will love is the Summer Essentials Trio from Pour Moi! This anti-aging skincare will leave your skin soft, while catering to the hot and humid summer climate. Pour Moi Founder & CEO Ulli Haslacher is here today to share more about the trio and its benefits! Ulli will also celebrate Father’s Day by sharing an inspiring story about her dad.

Summer Essentials Trio: Midwest
Special Pricing: $77 with FREE Shipping
Retail Value: $137
Offer Good Through: June 24, 2021

For more information, visit pourmoiskincare.com/Milwaukee or call 909-243-1456.

